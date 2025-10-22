Raiders had former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in for a tryout

Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was in Las Vegas on Tuesday to try out for the Raiders.

Hardman was most recently on the Packers’ practice squad at the start of this season but hasn’t played in a game in 2025.

A 2019 second-round pick of the Chiefs, the 27-year-old Hardman had a solid start to his career, spending four years in Kansas City and catching 151 passes while also returning punts and kickoffs.

After signing with the Jets in free agency in 2023, Hardman barely got on the field and was then traded back to the Chiefs. Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl at the end of that season. He remained with the Chiefs in 2024 but played only sparingly.

The Raiders also tried out wide receiver D.J. Turner, wide receiver Hal Presley, guard Layden Robinson and running back Israel Abanikanda.