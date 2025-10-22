 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders had former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman in for a tryout

  
Published October 22, 2025 04:07 AM

Former Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was in Las Vegas on Tuesday to try out for the Raiders.

Hardman was most recently on the Packers’ practice squad at the start of this season but hasn’t played in a game in 2025.

A 2019 second-round pick of the Chiefs, the 27-year-old Hardman had a solid start to his career, spending four years in Kansas City and catching 151 passes while also returning punts and kickoffs.

After signing with the Jets in free agency in 2023, Hardman barely got on the field and was then traded back to the Chiefs. Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl at the end of that season. He remained with the Chiefs in 2024 but played only sparingly.

The Raiders also tried out wide receiver D.J. Turner, wide receiver Hal Presley, guard Layden Robinson and running back Israel Abanikanda.