Raiders list Alexander Mattison as questionable, rule out Zamir White

The Raiders may be getting one of their running backs back in the lineup on Friday.

Alexander Mattison is listed as questionable to play against the Chiefs. Mattison missed last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice all this week.

Zamir White will not play as he’s been ruled out with a quad injury. White also missed last Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) did not practice at all this week and has been ruled out along with White.

On the Chiefs side, head coach Andy Reid announced on Wednesday that running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu will play and that kicker Spencer Shrader has been ruled out. Linebacker Cam Brown (illness) is listed as questionable and is the only other player with an injury designation.