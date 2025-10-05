Raiders now not expecting Brock Bowers to play today against Colts

On Friday, the Raiders were expecting tight end Brock Bowers to play against the Colts.

Now? Not.

Bowers, who has been playing through a knee injury, is now trending toward not playing, according to NFL Network.

Last year Bowers had one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end in NFL history. This year he hasn’t been as involved in the offense, playing fewer snaps and getting fewer passes thrown his way, but is still second on the team with 225 receiving yards. The Raiders will miss him if he can’t go today, but they’d like to get him back to 100 percent healthy, and that may require missing some time.

The Colts are favored by a touchdown today in Indianapolis.