Raiders place three on the active/PUP list

The Raiders reported to training camp Tuesday, and they placed three players on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

The league’s transactions wire showed the Raiders moved second-round offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, linebacker Darien Butler and offensive lineman Jacob Johanning off the active roster.

All three players can be removed from the list as soon as they pass a physical.

Powers-Johnson is competing for the starting left guard job. He left organized team activities with a shoulder injury in early May and spent the rest of the offseason program rehabbing.

Butler spent the offseason rehabbing from a season-ending injury last August.