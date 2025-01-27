 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Raiders request interview with Seahawks’ Karl Scott for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:02 AM

There is at least one known candidate for Las Vegas’ first defensive coordinator under new head coach Pete Carroll.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders have put in a request to interview Seahawks defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Karl Scott for the position.

Scott, 39, has been with Seattle since 2022 in the position and worked under Carroll at the end of his Seahawks’ tenure. He was previously Minnesota’s defensive backs coach in 2021 after three seasons of working under former Alabama coach Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide’s DBs coach.

Patrick Graham had been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator since the team hired Josh McDaniels in 2022, but it now appears Las Vegas will be moving on to someone new in the role.