Raiders request interview with Seahawks’ Karl Scott for defensive coordinator

There is at least one known candidate for Las Vegas’ first defensive coordinator under new head coach Pete Carroll.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Raiders have put in a request to interview Seahawks defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Karl Scott for the position.

Scott, 39, has been with Seattle since 2022 in the position and worked under Carroll at the end of his Seahawks’ tenure. He was previously Minnesota’s defensive backs coach in 2021 after three seasons of working under former Alabama coach Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide’s DBs coach.

Patrick Graham had been the Raiders’ defensive coordinator since the team hired Josh McDaniels in 2022, but it now appears Las Vegas will be moving on to someone new in the role.