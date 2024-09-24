 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign CB Sam Webb to active roster, place S Marcus Epps on IR

  
Published September 24, 2024 03:36 PM

The Raiders signed cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

They placed safety Marcus Epps on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Epps will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

In the first two games of the season, Epps played every defensive snap for the Raiders. He has started every game since the team signed him last year.

Webb signed with the Raiders’ practice squad on Aug. 28.

He entered the NFL with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State in 2022. Webb has played 21 career games with three starts and totaled 33 tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.