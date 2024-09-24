Raiders sign CB Sam Webb to active roster, place S Marcus Epps on IR

The Raiders signed cornerback Sam Webb from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

They placed safety Marcus Epps on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Epps will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

In the first two games of the season, Epps played every defensive snap for the Raiders. He has started every game since the team signed him last year.

Webb signed with the Raiders’ practice squad on Aug. 28.

He entered the NFL with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western State in 2022. Webb has played 21 career games with three starts and totaled 33 tackles, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.