Raiders sign five draft picks, including fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign five draft picks, including fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell

  
Published May 11, 2023 03:11 PM

The Raiders have signed five draft picks.

The team announced Thursday it has receiver Tre Tucker (third round), quarterback Aidan O’Connell (fourth round), safety Christopher Smith II (fifth round), linebacker Amari Burney (sixth round) and seventh-rounder Nesta Jade Silvera under contract.

O’Connell, the former Purdue star, joins a quarterbacks room with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers after the Raiders made O’Connell the final pick of the fourth round.

Las Vegas traded with the Raiders to get O’Connell.

He started eighth on the depth chart at Purdue when he walked on in 2017 and made his first start in 2019.

O’Connell finished his career with 27 starts and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 9,219 yards with 65 touchdowns and 30 interception.

Tucker played four seasons at the University of Cincinnati before becoming the 100th overall pick. He appeared in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards and eight touchdowns.