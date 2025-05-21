 Skip navigation
Raiders sign LB Michael Barrett

  
Published May 21, 2025 12:16 PM

The Raiders have shuffled some pieces of their linebacker group.

They announce the signing of Michael Barrett on Wednesday. Wesley Steiner was waived in a corresponding move.

Barrett was a seventh-round pick of the Panthers last year and the former Michigan Wolverine was traded to the Seahawks for cornerback Michael Jackson in late August. He spent time on Seattle’s practice squad and also had stints on the practice squads in Cleveland and Green Bay during his rookie season. He was active for the Packers in Week 18, but did not play.

Steiner was signed by the Raiders after their rookie minicamp earlier this month.