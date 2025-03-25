Raiders sign TE Ian Thomas

The Raiders have brought in a new tight end.

Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that the club has signed veteran Ian Thomas.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Thomas had spent his entire career with the Panthers. He was limited to just five games last season due to multiple injuries. He caught just three passes for 7 yards in 2024 after making five catches for 56 yards in 12 games in 2023.

In 99 contests with 54 starts, Thomas has tallied 119 receptions for 1,062 yards with four touchdowns. While he had 36 catches for 333 yards with two TDs as a rookie in 2018, he has not had more than 21 catches or eclipsed 200 yards in any other season.