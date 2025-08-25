 Skip navigation
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:41 PM

Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper is heading to Las Vegas.

Cooper is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old Cooper started his NFL career with the Raiders, as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He spent three and a half years playing for the Raiders in Oakland before he was traded to the Cowboys during the 2018 season. He played in Dallas through the 2021 season before he was traded again, to Cleveland, in 2022. He then played two and a half years in Cleveland before he was traded once again, to Buffalo.

Last year Cooper played six games for the Browns and eight for the Bills and totaled 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders will hope Cooper can catch on quickly. develop a rapport with quarterback Geno Smith and make an impact during his second stint with the Raiders and his first time in Las Vegas.