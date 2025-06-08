Raiders think they added “an amazing skill set” when they signed DB Jeremy Chinn

The Raiders signed defensive back Jeremy Chinn to a two-year contract at the start of free agency, and they think they added a special piece to their defense.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek called Chinn a player who can help the defense in a wide variety of roles based on his size, speed and smarts.

“He’s got such an amazing skill set for a man of his size,” Spytek said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “And you love the intelligence and the instincts that go with it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Chinn can play against the run, rush the quarterback or drop into coverage.

“He’s like a big nickel,” Spytek said. “You love his size on the edge, his ability to blitz [and] support the run. Then he’s a guy that can still drop and play as part of the deep coverage, too.”

Chinn started all 17 games for the Commanders this season, and the Raiders think they’ve added a big-time starter to their defense this season.