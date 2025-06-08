 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders think they added “an amazing skill set” when they signed DB Jeremy Chinn

  
Published June 8, 2025 09:27 AM

The Raiders signed defensive back Jeremy Chinn to a two-year contract at the start of free agency, and they think they added a special piece to their defense.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek called Chinn a player who can help the defense in a wide variety of roles based on his size, speed and smarts.

“He’s got such an amazing skill set for a man of his size,” Spytek said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “And you love the intelligence and the instincts that go with it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Chinn can play against the run, rush the quarterback or drop into coverage.

“He’s like a big nickel,” Spytek said. “You love his size on the edge, his ability to blitz [and] support the run. Then he’s a guy that can still drop and play as part of the deep coverage, too.”

Chinn started all 17 games for the Commanders this season, and the Raiders think they’ve added a big-time starter to their defense this season.