Raiders will release Chandler Jones

The Raiders and defensive end Chandler Jones are going their separate ways.

The Raiders will release the veteran pass rusher, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Jones has not played for the Raiders this season. He has complained about the team and persons associated with it on social media, he has made some strong and serious allegations, and most recently he was arrested for violating a protective order.

The team had previously placed him on the non-football illness list.

Because the trade deadline has not passed, Jones will become a free agent immediately. Based on recent developments, however, it’s hard to imagine another teams rushing to sign him.

Jones was in the second year of a three-year, $51 million contract.