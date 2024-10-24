Rams activate Puka Nacua from injured reserve to play in Thursday Night Football

Matthew Stafford will have his top two receivers together for the first time since the season opener.

Cooper Kupp is back after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and the Rams activated Puka Nacua from injured reserve ahead of Thursday Night Football.

Nacua has not played since the season opener. He had a knee injury through training camp and the preseason and aggravated it after only 25 snaps in Week 1.

Nacua had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday in his return to practice.

The Rams placed linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Reeder already was ruled out of tonight’s game against the Vikings.

The Rams also won’t have offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom (ankle) or wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) tonight.