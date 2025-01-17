 Skip navigation
Rams add DE Larrell Murchison, ILB Troy Reeder to the injury report

  
The Rams added defensive end Larrell Murchison (foot) and inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring) to the injury report Thursday.

Both were full participants.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson (chest) returned to full participation after being estimated as a non-participant Wednesday.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee remained a limited practice as he works his way back from a chest injury.

Higbee was transported to a hospital in Arizona during Monday night’s game after spitting up blood. He was released in time to travel back to Los Angeles with the Rams and is expected to play Sunday, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown (shoulder) remained non-participants.