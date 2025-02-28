 Skip navigation
Rams announce agreement on new deal with Matthew Stafford

  
Published February 28, 2025 04:03 PM

The Rams have made it official.

The team confirmed reports that they have agreed to a new deal with quarterback Matthew Stafford on Friday afternoon. The team called it a contract restructure as Stafford had two years left on his current pact and offered no details about the new agreement.

Stafford had spoken to the Giants and Raiders in recent days and reports indicated that he was looking at two-year offers with somewhere around $90-100 million in guaranteed money from those clubs.

Stafford had base salaries of $23 and $26 million left on his original deal with the Rams, but his revised contract is sure to move his compensation more in line with other established starting quarterbacks around the league.