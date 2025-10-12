Rams bounce back with solid second half, beat Ravens 17-3

The Rams got off to a slow start in Baltimore, but put together a nice second half to bounce back with a 17-3 victory over the Ravens.

While Los Angeles scored both of its touchdowns in quick succession early in the third quarter, the game’s turning point may have come late in the second period. The Rams’ defense stuffed tush-push attempts by the Ravens with Mark Andrews handling the ball on second- and third-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Then Derrick Henry was stopped behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-goal at the 1, keeping the game tied 3-3 at halftime.

The Rams then took a 10-3 lead at the start of the second half, with Kyren Williams making a deep catch on fourth-and-3 to move the chains before taking in a 3-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing drive, a Zay Flowers fumble gave the Rams the ball back at the Baltimore 21. It took just two plays for the Rams to get in the end zone again, this time with a Matthew Stafford 8-yard pass to Tyler Higbee.

That was Stafford’s 12th passing touchdown of the season.

Stafford finished the contest 17-of-26 for 181 yards with a touchdown.

Puka Nacua caught just two passes for 28 yards. He had to exit the game in the first half with a foot injury, but did come back into the game for a few snaps in the final 30 minutes.

The Ravens were able to get some things going with running back Derrick Henry, who finished the contest with 122 yards on 24 carries. But Cooper Rush — making his second consecutive start for an injured Lamar Jackson — was so ineffective that the Ravens put in Tyler Huntley early in the fourth quarter.

Though Baltimore moved the ball with Huntley, the club didn’t fare much better. Huntley drove the Ravens down into the red zone, but an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 from the 15 resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Ravens were stopped on downs again on their final possession.

Huntley ended his day 10-of-15 for 68 yards. He also rushed for 39 yards on three attempts. But he was sacked four times in two possessions.

Rush was 11-of-19 for 72 yards with an interception.

Flowers caught six passes for 46 yards but also had two fumbles.

With the win, the Rams are now 4-2. They will spend the next several days in Baltimore before heading to London to take on the Jaguars in Week 7.

The Ravens are now 1-5 and reeling as they head into their Week 7 bye. But quarterback Lamar Jackson may be back from his hamstring injury when Baltimore plays Chicago in Week 8.