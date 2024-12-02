 Skip navigation
Rams claim CB Emmanuel Forbes off of waivers

  
Published December 2, 2024 04:47 PM

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has landed with a new team.

According to multiple reports, Forbes has been claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Forbes was waived by the Commanders on Saturday.

The Commanders took Forbes in the first round of last year’s draft, but he had ups and downs as a rookie and then found himself largely phased out the team’s plans by the new coaching staff. Forbes played 20 games in Washington and had 45 tackles, two interceptions, and 12 passes defensed.

The move to add Forbes suggests the Rams liked him coming out of Mississippi State and think they can get more out of him than Washington did. Cobie Durant and Darrious Williams are the starting corners for Los Angeles with Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kamren Kinchens, Jaylen McCullough, and Josh Wallace also seeing time in the secondary on Sunday.