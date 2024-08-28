 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams claim RB Cody Schrader

  
Published August 28, 2024 01:15 PM

The Rams have added a running back from a division rival.

Per the transaction wire, Los Angeles has claimed Cody Schrader.

San Francisco let Schrader go earlier this week. He had joined the club as an undrafted free agent in the spring. Schrader finished his collegiate career at Mizzou over the last two seasons.

Schrader rushed for 48 yards on 18 carries in the preseason. He also caught two passes for 8 yards and notably averaged 30.0 yards on four kick returns.

Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster included three running backs: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers.