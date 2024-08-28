Rams claim RB Cody Schrader

The Rams have added a running back from a division rival.

Per the transaction wire, Los Angeles has claimed Cody Schrader.

San Francisco let Schrader go earlier this week. He had joined the club as an undrafted free agent in the spring. Schrader finished his collegiate career at Mizzou over the last two seasons.

Schrader rushed for 48 yards on 18 carries in the preseason. He also caught two passes for 8 yards and notably averaged 30.0 yards on four kick returns.

Los Angeles’ initial 53-man roster included three running backs: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Ronnie Rivers.