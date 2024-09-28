 Skip navigation
Rams elevate WR Xavier Smith, DB Ahkello Witherspoon

  
The Rams called a couple of players up to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Wide receiver Xavier Smith and defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon have been summoned from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after the game.

Smith was called up last week as well and played seven special teams snaps against the 49ers. One of those snaps was a 49ers punt late in the fourth quarter and Smith’s 38-yard return set up Joshua Karty’s game-winning field goal.

Witherspoon played in every game for the Rams last season, but this is the first time he’s been elevated this season. He had 52 tackles, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in those outings and he’s also played for the 49ers and Steelers.