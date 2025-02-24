Rams hire Alex Van Pelt, announce full 2025 coaching staff

It remains to be seen if quarterback Matthew Stafford will remain with the Rams for the 2025 season, but we know he’ll be working with Alex Van Pelt if he is back for another year with the NFC West club.

The Rams announced that Van Pelt has been hired as a senior offensive assistant. Van Pelt was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and he was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland for the previous four seasons.

Van Pelt is one of six new hires on Sean McVay’s staff and the Rams announced the entire group of coaches on Monday. Van Pelt will work with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, offensive line coach Ryan Wendell, tight ends coach Scott Huff, wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, running backs coach Ron Gould, assistant offensive line coach Zak Kromer, offensive assistant Rob Calabrese, and pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Former Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake will be a senior defensive assistant under defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, defensive line coach/run game coordinator Giff Smith, inside linebackers coach Gregg Williams, safeties coach Chris Beake, outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio, defensive assistant Mike Harris, assistant tight ends coach/game management coordinator Dan Shamash, and pass rush coordinator Drew Wilkins make up the rest of the defensive staff.

Chase Blackburn returns as special teams coordinator and Ben Kotwica has joined the Rams as an assistant special teams coach. Hall of Famer Mike Munchak returns as a consultant for a third season.