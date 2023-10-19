Rams hold Derion Kendrick out of practice in aftermath of weapons charge

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick recently was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t have much to say about the situation.

On Wednesday, McVay said more. But not much.

“I know you guys will have questions, the legal matter is still pending as far as Derion Kendrick is concerned, so I don’t have anything further to add on that,” McVay told reporters, before breaking a little news regarding Kendrick. “He will not be at practice today. I’m hoping that I’ll have further clarity and information because just as you guys are wondering exactly about everything, we’re doing the same thing, but because of the legal situation I wouldn’t feel comfortable commenting when I don’t have that appropriate information. I do apologize. We were hoping to have a little bit more clarity on Monday when we did speak, but it is the truth. Once I do, then we’ll fill you guys in out of respect for your curiosity and what you guys have to do for your jobs as well.”

McVay later was asked whether the Kendrick situation will be taken on a day-by-day basis.

“I think so,” McVay said. “Yeah, because I want to be careful to get the judgment before I have all of the appropriate information. Then I think I’d be better equipped to be able to answer, ‘All right, how does that affect his game status and as we move forward?’ and all of those things.”

McVay added that “there’s a lot of layers” to the situation involving Kendrick.

“So once I have the totality of the information and all of the legal matters are cleared up and then I think it’ll be appropriate for us to be able to move forward and be able to give you guys an idea of what our plan is,” McVay said. “I think out of respect for him, want to be able to sit down and speak with him as well.”

To date, McVay has not spoken directly to Kendrick.

“I haven’t with him,” McVay said. “I’ve gotten a chance to speak with his lawyer and I’ve spoken with his mother. She’s done an awesome job of being able to help him navigate through this.”

Usually in situations involving weapons charges, the team stands behind the player until the matter is resolved. This one has a little more of an ominous feel to it.

Either way, we’ll see how it all plays out in the coming days.

The Rams host the Steelers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.