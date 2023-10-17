Sean McVay: Rams are still “gathering informaion” about Derion Kendrick arrest

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick, who has started all six games this season, recently was arrested on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Rams coach Sean McVay was asked by reporters on Monday how he will handle the first arrest of any Rams player during his stint as a head coach.

“I think the first thing is, in all sincerity, you want to gather the appropriate information before you speak on things without knowing the totality of it all,” McVay said. “And there’s still information we’re gathering. There are still some things that don’t have full clarity and I think once you have that, then you can use these as opportunities to try to be able to educate and see exactly what happens. But I don’t want to be quick to pass judgment before I know everything. I care about these guys a whole lot. I want to continue to help them make all the right decisions and try to avoid situations like this, but I also know that life isn’t perfect. I’ve certainly made my mistakes and how can we continuously educate guys on how to avoid these, and then also understand all the layers that are involved in a situation like this before I dive deep into having an opinion and passing judgment.”

McVay also was asked who would replace Kendick, if he can’t practice or play. “I think we’re kind of putting the cart before the horse on some of those types of things,” he said, before mentioning Tre Tomlinson, Duke Shelley, and “some safeties that have some position flex as well.”

“But I think we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves before I know all of the information,” McVay added.

McVay then clammed up, responding to all remaining questions on the issue by saying he prefers to keep things “in-house,” including the specific process of gathering information and whether Kendrick was still in custody at the time of the press conference.