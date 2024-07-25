 Skip navigation
Rams, Matthew Stafford deal isn’t finalized, yet

  
Published July 25, 2024 03:55 PM

Another week, another done deal for a quarterback that isn’t really done.

Last week, the contract between the Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams was widely reported as being signed when it wasn’t. This week, the revised deal between the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford was, as of earlier today, not finalized.

There’s no reason to think it won’t be. But if for some reason the thing falls apart before it’s signed, Stafford lost his leverage by reporting for camp. (He could always stop practicing until the situation is resolved.)

Once the deal is fully done, we’ll get the details. For now, it appears that Stafford got more money in 2024, with the Rams getting a better cap situation in 2025 if Stafford retires.

Under the prior deal, a pre-June 1 retirement would have resulted in a $37 million cap charge in 2025.

Based on reporting from NFL Media (which said Stafford had no guarantees beyond 2024) and public comments from coach Sean McVay that happened near the draft, it appeared that the goal was to give Stafford security beyond the current season. If that was the objective, that apparently wasn’t the outcome.

It looks like it will be a one-year deal when it’s all said and done, with the two sides going back to the table after the season — if Stafford intends to keep playing. And if the Rams intend to keep him around.