Rams open 21-day practice window for Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee will, in fact, be back on the field on Wednesday.

The Rams officially opened Higbee’s 21-day practice window as he returns from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in the 2023 postseason. Higbee has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that the club was expecting to start the practice clock for Higbee this week.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Higbee caught 47 passes for 495 yards with two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games last year.

He has 353 career catches for 3,602 yards with 22 TDs in eight seasons with Los Angeles.