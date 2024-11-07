Rams open practice window for Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson

The Rams are officially getting two key offensive linemen back on the practice field.

Los Angeles has designated Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson to return, opening their respective 21-day practice windows.

Avila has been sidelined by a knee injury and Jackson by a shoulder injury. Avila was injured in the Week 1 loss to the Lions and Jackson in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that Jackson appears closer to returning to play, though both linemen have a chance to be active in Week 10.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein, however, is unlikely to play this weekend after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s overtime win over the Seahawks.

The Rams will face the Dolphins on Monday night.