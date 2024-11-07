 Skip navigation
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: Steelers vs. Commanders
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints
NFL Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Rams open practice window for Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson

  
The Rams are officially getting two key offensive linemen back on the practice field.

Los Angeles has designated Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson to return, opening their respective 21-day practice windows.

Avila has been sidelined by a knee injury and Jackson by a shoulder injury. Avila was injured in the Week 1 loss to the Lions and Jackson in the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that Jackson appears closer to returning to play, though both linemen have a chance to be active in Week 10.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein, however, is unlikely to play this weekend after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s overtime win over the Seahawks.

The Rams will face the Dolphins on Monday night.