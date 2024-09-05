 Skip navigation
Rams place CB Darious Williams on IR

  
Published September 5, 2024 03:14 PM

The Rams won’t have one of their key defensive players for at least the next four weeks.

Los Angeles announced on Thursday that cornerback Darious Williams has been placed on injured reserve.

Williams has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was listed as limited on the Wednesday injury report.

Fellow Rams cornerback Cobie Durant also has a hamstring injury and was limited on Wednesday.

Williams re-signed with the Rams in March after he was released by the Jaguars. He appeared in all 17 games for Jacksonville in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 19 passes defensed with four interceptions in 2023.