Rams rule out RT Rob Havenstein but expect to activate OL Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson

The Rams ruled out starting right tackle Rob Havenstein.

Havenstein did not practice this week with an ankle injury that limited him to 58 of 77 snaps last week against Seattle.

Coach Sean McVay said Saturday the Rams still are “working through” who will play right tackle.

The Rams expect to have offensive linemen Steve Avila (knee) and Jonah Jackson (shoulder) back from injured reserve. Both players were full participants in Thursday and Friday’s practices.

“There’s a good chance of that,” McVay said when asked if either Avila or Jackson will start against the Dolphins.

The Rams also ruled out nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder) after he missed practice all week.

Safety Kam Curl (knee), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (neck) are listed as questionable, but McVay said he expects all three to play.