Rams sign offensive linemen Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom

The Rams have been hit with a number of injuries to their offensive line at training camp and they made three moves to bolster the group on Tuesday.

Veteran Conor McDermott’s addition was reported early in the day and it became official in the afternoon. The Rams also announced the signings of Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom as they continue to deal with the absence of Alaric Jackson (ankle), Rob Havenstein (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (shoulder).

Kaskey signed with the Rams after going undrafted in 2019 and he played in his lone regular season game as a member of the Panthers in 2020. He most recently saw action in the UFL.

Lindstrom was also in the UFL and he spent time with the Cowboys after going undrafted in 2022.

The Rams waived tight end Neal Johnson and defensive back Kenny Logan Jr. to round out the day’s moves.