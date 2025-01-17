Rams TE Tyler Higbee has no injury designation

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice and has no designation for Sunday.

Higbee was transported to a hospital in Arizona during Monday night’s game after spitting up blood. He was released in time to travel back to Los Angeles with the Rams.

He was limited in Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.

The Rams ruled out defensive end Larrell Murchison (foot) and inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring). Both are coming back from injured reserve, having had their 21-day practice windows opened this week.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson (chest), offensive lineman Justin Dedich (illness), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (thigh) and defensive tackle Bobby Brown (shoulder) are questionable. Witherspoon had a limited practice Friday, while Brown and Jackson were out all week.

Dedich was added to the report Friday as a non-participant.