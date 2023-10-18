Rams to raise season-ticket prices for first time since moving to SoFi Stadium

It’s already season-ticket price increase season.

Via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register, the Rams informed season-ticket holders on Tuesday that season-ticket prices will be increased in 2024. It’s the first price hike since the Rams christened SoFi Stadium.

Prior season-ticket packages ranged from $600 to $3,750. As of next year, the range will extend from $720 to $4,050. The Rams also said that 52 percent of the season tickets will see increases of $10 of less per game.

Which of course means that 48 percent will see increases of more than $10 per game.

“We thought our price increase was reasonable overall given the context of normally teams raise ticket prices each year; we haven’t for three years,” Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said on a conference call with reporters. “This is a pretty moderate increase coming off of three years without an increase.”

Well, the truth is that teams don’t normally raise ticket prices each and every year. It’s more like an every other or every third year thing.

Demoff later touched on one of the true motivations for bumping up the prices: to eat into the profit margin on the secondary market.

“Quite frankly, the value of our tickets, if you look at them from our fans on the secondary market, they warrant an increase to meet the kind of the market data that has been valued,” Demoff said.

He’s right, mainly because plenty of season-ticket holders are selling their tickets to fans of the opposing team.

And those fans are the ones to whom the price increase will inevitably be passed along.