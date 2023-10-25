Rams to work out a group of kickers, including Mason Crosby

After releasing Brett Maher, the Rams are continuing to look at kickers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Los Angeles will work out a group of individuals at the position on Wednesday, including former Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby.

Crosby, 39, was the Packers’ kicker for 16 years — starting back in 2007 when the team selected him in the sixth round of the draft. Last year, he hit 25-of-29 field goals and 37-of-39 extra points. He sent 20 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

The Packers elected to move on during the offseason and selected Anders Carlson in the sixth round of this year’s draft.

Los Angeles signed Lucas Havrisik off of Cleveland’s practice squad on Tuesday and he is set to receive three game checks. But L.A. still wants to explore its options.

Havrisik has yet to kick during a regular-season game.