Rams waive CB Jerry Jacobs with injury settlement

  
Published August 20, 2024 08:25 PM

The Rams have waived cornerback Jerry Jacobs with an injury settlement, the team announced.

The Rams signed him July 26 after injuries to Derion Kendrick (ACL) and Darious Williams (hamstring). Kendrick is out for the season, and Williams continues to work his way back.

Jacobs entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, signing with the Lions, and he started 29 of the 40 games he played with Detroit the past three years. Twelve of those starts came last season, but Jacobs ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury and did not appear in the postseason.

Jacobs had 131 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his time in Detroit.