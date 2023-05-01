 Skip navigation
Ran Carthon: It wasn’t a designed plan to draft only offensive players

  
Published May 1, 2023 04:58 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed praise Peter Skoronski's versatility because he can play tackle but also has the potential to be one of the best guards in the NFL.

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon ran his first draft this year and it was totally focused on one side of the ball.

All six players that the Titans selected in Kansas City play offense. They opened with offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, moved up to get quarterback Will Levis in the second round and then added running back Tyjae Spears, tight end Josh Whyle, tackle Jaelyn Duncan, and wide receiver Colton Dowell.

Concentrating on offense makes sense for a team that ranked 28th in points scored in 2023, but Carthon said it wasn’t a conscious decision to load up that unit.

“It honestly just dawned on me about 30 minutes ago that it was all offense ,” Carthon said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “We were just playing the board. . . . But it wasn’t a designed plan or anything.”

Simply picking up new players won’t upgrade the offense, but the Titans needed new blood in order to start moving in a better direction and they’ll now spend the rest of the offseason trying to put the pieces in place for next season.