Randy Gregory visited the Seahawks

Randy Gregory’s NFL career may not be over just yet.

Gregory, the veteran pass rusher who signed with the Buccaneers this year but was cut after refusing to show up to work, had a visit with the Seahawks today.

The Bucs cut Gregory when he no-showed on their training camp and preseason, so he’s a free agent now. The Seahawks and all NFL teams are free to sign him, although they would have to be convinced that he’s not going to be an off-field headache, as he has been for so much of his NFL career.

Coming out of Nebraska, Gregory was viewed as a Top 10 talent in the 2015 NFL draft, but he lasted until the 60th overall pick, where the Cowboys took him, because of off-field concerns. He showed flashes of talent in Dallas but was suspended for the entire 2017 season and then again for the entire 2019 season. Last year he played for both the Broncos and the 49ers.