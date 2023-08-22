Rashan Gary will return to team drills on Tuesday

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary is taking another positive step in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference that Gary will participate in 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday.

Gary started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but came off of it on Aug. 7. He’s been doing work in individual drills, but now he’ll be able to ramp things up by participating with the rest of the defense.

That should give Gary a realistic chance at playing in the season opener against the Bears on Sept. 10.

Gary, 25, tore his ACL in Week Nine of last season. In 56 games with 29 starts, Gary has 22.5 sacks with 23 tackles for loss and 54 quarterback hits. He had 6.0 sacks, seven TFLs, and 12 QB hits in his nine games in 2022.