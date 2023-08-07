 Skip navigation
Rashan Gary off PUP list, set to practice with Packers

  
Published August 7, 2023 01:06 PM

Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary’s return from a torn ACL is taking a major step forward on Monday.

Gary is off of the Packers’ physically unable to perform list and head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he is set to take part in his first practice of training camp. Gary will be doing individual work and he will take part in walkthroughs, but a full return to practice will come later.

Gary tore his ACL in Week Nine of the 2022 season. He had 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery before the injury.

In his first three seasons, Gary posted 102 tackles, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 56 games.