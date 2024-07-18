 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rashawn Slater defends Justin Herbert’s leadership: He’s vocal

  
Published July 18, 2024 05:04 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert already is considered a top-10 player at his position after throwing for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns in his first four seasons. But since Herbert doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the field, and the Chargers have yet to win a playoff game, some have questioned his leadership abilities.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has called BS on the notion that Herbert doesn’t lead teammates.

“It’s funny, everyone who calls Justin a quiet leader isn’t actually on the team, so they have no idea what his leadership is like,” Slater recently told Kay Adams. “Justin, he gets riled up. He talks shit. He’s vocal. He’s all those things. He’s a great leader. I also think people see more than they hear. Just the way he conducts his business, the way he goes about it, he’s always been a great leader.”

Herbert, a first-round pick in 2020, has made the Pro Bowl once and has led the Chargers to the postseason once.

He played only 13 games last season, undergoing surgery to repair an injured finger and finishing the season on IR. Herbert threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions.