Rashawn Slater defends Justin Herbert’s leadership: He’s vocal

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert already is considered a top-10 player at his position after throwing for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns in his first four seasons. But since Herbert doesn’t show a lot of emotion on the field, and the Chargers have yet to win a playoff game, some have questioned his leadership abilities.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has called BS on the notion that Herbert doesn’t lead teammates.

“It’s funny, everyone who calls Justin a quiet leader isn’t actually on the team, so they have no idea what his leadership is like,” Slater recently told Kay Adams. “Justin, he gets riled up. He talks shit. He’s vocal. He’s all those things. He’s a great leader. I also think people see more than they hear. Just the way he conducts his business, the way he goes about it, he’s always been a great leader.”

Herbert, a first-round pick in 2020, has made the Pro Bowl once and has led the Chargers to the postseason once.

He played only 13 games last season, undergoing surgery to repair an injured finger and finishing the season on IR. Herbert threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions.