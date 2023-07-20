 Skip navigation
Rashee Rice: I don’t mind puking at Chiefs practice

  
Published July 20, 2023 07:51 AM

Chiefs rookies reported to training camp this week and one of them had a strong reaction to resuming practice with the team.

Second-round pick Rashee Rice was seen vomiting during the team’s first session at Missouri Western University this week. He referenced that development by appearing to be sick at the start of his session with reporters and then moved on to explain why upchucking during the session did not bother him.

“I told them, ‘to be honest with y’all, I don’t mind puking,’” Rice said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “That just means I’m working as hard as I can so that I won’t puke anymore — and will be ready for the games.”

Rice said he was expecting a difficult practice because the receiver group is “like a track team” and that he expects to run for the entire session. The rookie needed some time to adjust to that reality and the hope at Chiefs camp will be that a rough start bears more enjoyable fruit down the line.