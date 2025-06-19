Rashee Rice won’t be suspended until criminal case ends

With Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in the news this week, both for his own comments about the team’s offense in 2025 and comments regarding whether he’ll be ready to go when the season starts, several have asked about the status of Rice’s unresolved criminal charges for last year’s speed racing incident in Dallas.

He has yet to be suspended by the league, despite facing (at last word) eight felony charges. That’s because the league won’t take action until the criminal case ends. The case has not ended.

It’s not clear when it will. Regardless, the league will do nothing until it does.

And while paid leave is an option, the league has already decided not to use it in Rice’s case. New evidence could change the league’s position; however, nothing has happened yet to change the status quo.

At the outset of the 2024 season, the plan was for Rice to get through the 2024 season, resolve the criminal case and take his NFL punishment in the offseason, serve any suspension to start 2025, and move on with his career. Possibly after doing enough in 2024 to merit a significant contract following the 2025 season, which will be his third in the league.

The knee injury changed everything. The delayed prosecution allows him to keep playing.

Even if the case against Rice ended today, time would be required for the league’s procedures under the Personal Conduct Policy to unfold. Up to and including a hearing before Judge Sue Robinson.

There’s a chance Rice will get through all of the 2025 season before he’s suspended. For now, the situation remains vague. And it will stay that way until his prosecution is resolved.

Until it is, Rice’s goal will be to show that he’s healthy and to continue to build upon the promise he showed in his rookie year. If he plays all of 2025 and plays well, he likely will have laid the foundation for his second contract.