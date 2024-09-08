 Skip navigation
Rashid Shaheed gets the Saints’ season started with a 59-yard touchdown

  
Published September 8, 2024 01:13 PM

Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed is off to a good start on the 2024 season.

On the first drive of the Saints’ game against the Panthers today, Shaheed ran deep downfield and hauled in a pass from Derek Carr for a 59-yard touchdown. The Saints have an early 7-0 lead.

Shaheed blew past Panthers cornerback Jacyee Horn, who appeared to be expecting safety help that wasn’t there. The breakdown in coverage made it an easy downfield pitch-and-catch for Carr and Shaheed.

Last season Shaheed was an All-Pro return man, and the Saints would like to get more out of his big-play ability on offense as well. He showed on the first drive of the season that he’s very capable of big plays in the passing game.