Rashid Shaheed named NFC special teams player of the week

The Seahawks have to like what they’ve gotten out of Rashid Shaheed since trading for him midseason.

He’s now been named NFC special teams player of the week after his performance in Sunday’s win over Atlanta.

Shaheed had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the third quarter of Seattle’s eventual 37-9 win. His return was the longest of 2025 so far.

In all, Shaheed returned three kicks for 148 yards.

This is Shaheed’s first career player of the week award.

The Seahawks will be at home to face the Colts in Week 15.