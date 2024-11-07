 Skip navigation
Ravens activate Keaton Mitchell

  
Published November 7, 2024 04:16 PM

Running back Keaton Mitchell is set to make his 2024 debut.

The Ravens announced that they activated Mitchell from the physically unable to perform list ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Ravens. Mitchell has been out since injuring his knee last December.

Mitchell ran 47 times for 396 yards and two touchdowns after making the Ravens as an undrafted free agent last year. He joins Derrick Henry and Justice Hill in the Baltimore backfield.

As previously reported, the Ravens waived edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to open a spot for Mitchell on the 53-man roster.

The Ravens also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Josh Tupou and linebacker Kristian Welch from the practice squad.