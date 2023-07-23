 Skip navigation
Ravens activate Rashod Bateman from did not report list

  
Published July 23, 2023 04:09 PM

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is back on the active roster after initially being put on the did not report list at the start of training camp.

The Ravens announced today that Bateman has been activated, as Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said he expected him to be when the Ravens initially put Bateman on the did not report list.

It’s still not completely clear why Bateman didn’t report when the Ravens expected him to. Bateman suffered a foot injury during offseason work, and veteran players who are recovering from injuries were expected to report on Friday, along with the Ravens’ rookies.

The 23-year-old Bateman was a 2021 first-round draft pick. So far he hasn’t made quite the impact the Ravens were hoping for, having missed 16 games and caught just 61 passes for 800 yards and three touchdowns through two seasons.