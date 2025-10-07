 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens add S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to practice squad

  
Published October 7, 2025 01:58 PM

The injury-plagued Ravens are adding a veteran.

According to multiple reports, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has agreed to sign with Baltimore’s practice squad.

Gardner-Johnson was most recently with the Texans, who released him late last month. He started the first three games with the club, recording 15 total tackles with a QB hit.

Gardner-Johnson helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX last season, when he started 16 games and recorded six interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

With injuries all around the team’s defense and a unit that has played remarkably poorly in 2025, it seems likely Gardner-Johnson will be called upon sooner than later.