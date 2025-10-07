Ravens add S C.J. Gardner-Johnson to practice squad

The injury-plagued Ravens are adding a veteran.

According to multiple reports, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has agreed to sign with Baltimore’s practice squad.

Gardner-Johnson was most recently with the Texans, who released him late last month. He started the first three games with the club, recording 15 total tackles with a QB hit.

Gardner-Johnson helped Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX last season, when he started 16 games and recorded six interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

With injuries all around the team’s defense and a unit that has played remarkably poorly in 2025, it seems likely Gardner-Johnson will be called upon sooner than later.