Ravens agree to sign UDFA QB Joe Fagnano

The Ravens are bringing in a quarterback — and not just on a tryout basis.

Baltimore has agreed to sign undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano out of UConn to a three-year contract, a source confirmed to PFT.

Fagnano, 25, spent the last three seasons at UConn after playing four seasons at Maine. He was able to play just two games in 2023 due to injury before playing 10 games with six starts in 2024. He thin started 12 games in 2025, completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards with 28 touchdowns and one interception.

The Ravens previously invited Heisman Finalist Diego Pavia to participate in their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. With Fagnano now set to join the 90-man offseason roster, there may not be space for another quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL have Pavia on their negotiation list if things do not work out in the NFL.