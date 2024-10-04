Ravens are creeping up (again) on record of consecutive games with 100 or more team rushing yards

In 2021, the Ravens matched the all-time record for consecutive games with 100 or more team rushing yards. To get there, the Ravens opted not to run out the clock but to go for the record, rankling former Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

The streak ended the next week. The Ravens and Steelers remain tied at 43 straight games. But here come the Ravens, again.

Baltimore’s current streak is 37, just six games shy of matching the record. And if the Ravens match the record they currently share with the Steelers, their chance to break it will come at, of course, Pittsburgh.

The Ravens also can become the fifth team to generate 1,000 rushing yards in the first five games of a season. They need 119 yards to get there. With 150, they’ll pass the 1983 (of course) Steelers for fourth on the all-time team rushing list through five games.