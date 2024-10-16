Ravens are out-rushing their opponents by nearly 150 yards a game

Baltimore is dominating the running game on both sides of the ball this season, like few teams the NFL has ever seen.

The Ravens’ offense leads the NFL with an average of 205.3 rushing yards per game. And the Ravens’ defense leads the NFL by allowing an average of 59.0 rushing yards per game. That means the Ravens are out-rushing their opponents by 146.3 yards per game. No other team in the NFL is even out-rushing its opponents by 100 yards a game.

The Ravens are the first team to have at least 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in their first six games of a season since the 1971 Raiders. If the Ravens hit 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on Monday night against the Buccaneers, they’ll be the first team in the Super Bowl era to do it in their first seven games of a season.

Baltimore is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season, which is the best in the NFL by six-tenths of a yard, and Baltimore’s defense is allowing 3.0 yards per carry this season, which is also the best in the NFL by six-tenths of a yard.