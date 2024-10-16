 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sirianni_241015.jpg
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
nbc_pft_lionshutchinson_241015.jpg
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
nbc_pft_rodgersoldself_241015.jpg
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens are out-rushing their opponents by nearly 150 yards a game

  
Published October 16, 2024 06:15 AM

Baltimore is dominating the running game on both sides of the ball this season, like few teams the NFL has ever seen.

The Ravens’ offense leads the NFL with an average of 205.3 rushing yards per game. And the Ravens’ defense leads the NFL by allowing an average of 59.0 rushing yards per game. That means the Ravens are out-rushing their opponents by 146.3 yards per game. No other team in the NFL is even out-rushing its opponents by 100 yards a game.

The Ravens are the first team to have at least 150 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in their first six games of a season since the 1971 Raiders. If the Ravens hit 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on Monday night against the Buccaneers, they’ll be the first team in the Super Bowl era to do it in their first seven games of a season.

Baltimore is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season, which is the best in the NFL by six-tenths of a yard, and Baltimore’s defense is allowing 3.0 yards per carry this season, which is also the best in the NFL by six-tenths of a yard.