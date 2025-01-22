 Skip navigation
Ravens-Bills gets audience of 42.2 million — down sharply from 50.4 million for Chiefs-Bills a year ago

  
Published January 21, 2025 08:49 PM

It sounds great at first blush. Compared to last year, it’s not nearly as great.

Via SportsMediaWatch.com, the Ravens-Bills divisional round game generated an audience of 42.2 million on Sunday night.

Good news? That’s more than any other game of the 2024 season to date. Bad news? In that same window a year ago, Chiefs at Bills attracted a whopping 50.4 million.

It’s adds up to a 16.2 percent drop.

By our calculations, the four-game divisional round for the 2024 playoffs averaged 36.575 million. That’s a total decline of 8.5 percent.

And while it’s hardly a sign that the hog is getting slaughtered, the pig is a noticeably more lean this time around.