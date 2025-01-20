 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens close to within 14-10 as Bills S Taylor Rapp is carted

  
Published January 19, 2025 07:45 PM

Bills safety Taylor Rapp played only 16 snaps of the team’s loss to the Ravens in Week 4. He had an interception early in Sunday’s game, but Rapp now is in the X-ray room.

Rapp is questionable to return with a hip injury after being carted from the sideline.

With Rapp off the field, the Ravens drove 57 yards in nine plays before settling for a chip-shot field goal. Justin Tucker was good from 26 yards, reducing the Ravens’ deficit to 14-10.

Lamar Jackson threw a 42-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to the 2-yard line to set the Ravens up with a first-and-goal. Derrick Henry lost a yard and Jackson was sacked for a 5-yard loss before Jackson threw incomplete to Henry.

Jackson’s lost fumble, which led to a touchdown for the Bills, and the Ravens’ inability to convert on three plays inside the 10 is the difference so far.