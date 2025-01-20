Ravens close to within 14-10 as Bills S Taylor Rapp is carted

Bills safety Taylor Rapp played only 16 snaps of the team’s loss to the Ravens in Week 4. He had an interception early in Sunday’s game, but Rapp now is in the X-ray room.

Rapp is questionable to return with a hip injury after being carted from the sideline.

With Rapp off the field, the Ravens drove 57 yards in nine plays before settling for a chip-shot field goal. Justin Tucker was good from 26 yards, reducing the Ravens’ deficit to 14-10.

Lamar Jackson threw a 42-yard pass to Rashod Bateman to the 2-yard line to set the Ravens up with a first-and-goal. Derrick Henry lost a yard and Jackson was sacked for a 5-yard loss before Jackson threw incomplete to Henry.

Jackson’s lost fumble, which led to a touchdown for the Bills, and the Ravens’ inability to convert on three plays inside the 10 is the difference so far.