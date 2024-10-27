Ravens downgrade CB Nate Wiggins to out

Previously, the Ravens announced that cornerback Nate Wiggins wouldn’t travel with the team. After that, they made it clear he won’t get there on his own.

The Ravens have downgraded the 2024 first-round pick to out for the Week 8 game in Cleveland, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Wiggins has a shoulder injury, and an illness.

Wiggins was expected to start in place of Marlon Humphrey, who’ll miss the game with a knee injury suffered on Monday night in Tampa. The injury happened after he intercepted Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield twice.

As noted by Hensley, the Ravens are expected to start Jalyn Armour-Davis and Brandon Stephens at corner. Armour-Davis missed the past four games due to a hamstring injury.

Wiggins didn’t practice on Wednesday. He fully participated on Thursday, and he was limited on Friday.

The Ravens have won five in a row. Cleveland, at 1-6, will start Jameis Winston at quarterback. Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon tear last week.